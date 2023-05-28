Allameh Tabatabai University to set up Chinese book library

TEHRAN – Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran plans to establish a library for Chinese books in the near future, the chancellor of the university said on Saturday.

The library will be set up in collaboration with the Embassy of China and the State Council Information Office of China based on the memorandum of understanding signed by Chancellor Abdollah Motamedi and Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua.

“Due to Iran’s policy of expanding cooperation with the East, in particular China, establishing the library for Chinese books will provide a most suitable opportunity for us to develop increased relations with China,” Motamedi said after signing the MOU.

“We are eager to build a stronger scientific relationship with Chinese academic centers and share our knowledge from Allameh Tabatabai University in the form of exchange programs,” he added.

He said that the university has a Chinese Language Department offering a bachelor’s degree and added, “We are eager to establish master's and Ph.D. programs with the help of Chinese professors.”

He also said that the university is ready to help develop the Persian language in China in exchange programs.

Motamedi expressed his hope that establishing the Chinese book library would give Allameh Tabatabai University an opportunity to become a center for Chinese studies and develop our libraries for Persian books to support Chinese scholars interested in Iranian studies.

On his part, Hua also said that closer relations between two countries could help form a closer relationship between the people of the countries and added, “With over fifty years of diplomatic relations between China and Iran, we have stood by each other through thick and thin.”

The ambassador, who has visited Allameh Tabatabai University twice before, praised the university for its rich diversity of courses and hoped that establishing the Chinese book library would help develop Iranian students’ knowledge of Chinese culture.

He also expressed his hope that the Chinese Language Department at the university would attract more learners of the Chinese language who could play a key role in the expansion of relations between Iran and China.

Photo: Allameh Tabatabai University Chancellor Abdollah Motamedi and Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua pose after signing a memorandum of understanding in Tehran on May 27, 2023, to establish a library for Chinese books at the academic center.

MMS/YAW