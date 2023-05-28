“Spin the Dawn” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Spin the Dawn” by Elizabeth Lim has recently been published in Persian by Tandis.

Zahra Miali is the translator of the book first published in 2019.

Maia Tamarin dreams of becoming the greatest tailor in the land, but as a girl, the best she can hope for is to marry well.

When a royal messenger summons her ailing father, once a tailor of renown, to court, Maia makes the ultimate sacrifice and poses as a boy to take his place.

She knows her life will be forfeited if her secret is discovered, but she’ll take that risk to achieve her dream and save her family from ruin. There’s just one catch: Maia is one of twelve tailors vying in a cutthroat competition for the job.



Backstabbing and lies run rampant as the tailors compete in challenges to prove their artistry and skill.

Maia’s task is further complicated when she draws the attention of the court magician, Edan, whose piercing eyes seem to see straight through her disguise.

And nothing could have prepared her for the unthinkable final challenge: to sew three magic gowns for the emperor’s reluctant bride-to-be, from the sun, the moon and the stars.

With this impossible task before her, she embarks on a journey to the far reaches of the kingdom, seeking the sun, the moon and the stars, and finding more than she ever could have imagined.



Steeped in Chinese culture, sizzling with forbidden romance, and shimmering with magic, this fantasy novel is not to be missed.

New York-based Elizabeth Lim grew up on a hearty staple of fairy tales, myths and songs. Her passion for storytelling began around age 10, when she started writing fanfics for Sailor Moon, Sweet Valley and Star Wars, and posted them online to discover, “Wow, people actually read my stuff. And that’s kinda cool!”

But after one of her teachers told her she had “too much voice” in her essays, Elizabeth took a break from creative writing to focus on not flunking English.

Over the years, Elizabeth became a film and video game composer, but she always missed writing. One day, she decided to write and finish a novel, for kicks, at first, then things became serious, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Elizabeth Lim’s book “Spin the Dawn”.

MMS/YAW

