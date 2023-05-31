Alain de Botton’s “What Is Culture For?” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “What Is Culture For?”, an essay written by Alain de Botton at the School of Life, has been published in Persian.

Reza Baharam is the translator of the book originally published in 2018. The Persian edition has been published by Kargadan.

This book illustrates how to find compassion, hope and perspective in the arts.

Many people search for the meaning of life through music, film, literature and the visual arts. But how can we synthesize the emotions we feel through art?

This book looks at how works of culture were made - that is, to improve the way we live. Connecting a range of (Western) cultural masterpieces with our own pains and dilemmas, we learn to better see culture as a resource, a way to address the agonies of being human.

It provides us with enduring keys to unlocking culture as a way of transforming our lives.

Using common themes such as companionship, hope balance, compassion, knowledge, encouragement, appreciation and perspective, and combining them with works from Bach to Renoir, The Beatles to Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart”, Hamlet, Anselm Kiefer, and writers like Proust and Virginia Woolf, this book provides the key to unlocking culture; indeed, the keys to transforming our lives.

Located in London, The School of Life is a global organization established by Alain de Botton and Sophie Howarth to help people lead more fulfilling lives.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Alain de Botton’s book “What Is Culture For?”

