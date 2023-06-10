No need for trans-regional forces for security in Persian Gulf: commander

TEHRAN - Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, stated on Friday that since Iran and its southern neighbors are working together there is no need for trans-regional forces to protect the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf.

According to Rear Admiral Tangsiri, the countries in the region own the Persian Gulf and are responsible for ensuring its security.

Iran has welcomed and will continue to welcome the strategic principle of allying and forming the community of Persian Gulf countries, he said, adding Tehran’s policy has always been de-escalation and this has demonstrated in practice.

He reaffirmed the IRGC Navy’s valiant forces’ successful accomplishment in their fundamental duty to stabilize the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The commander made the comments during a visit to the Nazeaat Region in the Persian Gulf waters.

The Greater and Lesser Tunbs, Siri, Abu Musa, and the Nazeaat Region are four islands in the Persian Gulf close to the Strait of Hormuz.

These islands are regarded as the Strait of Hormuz’s defensive stronghold.