"Interim agreement" is the code name of psychological operation

The Iran newspaper commented on the nuclear negotiations. It said: The Western news media have purposefully published news claiming that Iran and the U.S. are reaching an "interim agreement".

Of course, they had previously tried to turn the nuclear negotiations, especially in recent months, into a political mystery, and portray the negotiations and exchange of indirect messages between Iranian and American diplomats, which are intended to find a way to lift sanctions on Iran, as “strange”. However, the high-level diplomatic officials of Iran and the United States have repeatedly confirmed both the existence of diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington to resolve the nuclear issue and the indirect sending of messages.

It was two weeks ago that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said: "Iran has been indirectly exchanging messages with America for weeks and good progress has been made. We hope to reach a point where we will get clear results and inform the people about it." However, the new spokesman of the U.S. State Department, Matthew Miller, tried to accuse the Iranian Foreign Minister of making wrong statements about the indirect exchange of messages between Iran and the U.S. in the past weeks and the progress in the negotiations.

Miller said: "We have always stated that we will maintain the ability to communicate with Iran, to transmit and to send our messages to Iran whenever it is in the interest of the United States." He added: "We never describe the content of the messages, but we still believe that diplomacy is the best verifiable and sustainable way to ensure that Iran is prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon." The stances by the two diplomatic officials of Iran and the United States confirm that the negotiations are still ongoing to lift the sanctions. Therefore, the meeting of the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations with the U.S. special envoy for Iran could not be anything other than delivering the message of their governments to each other. This is the fact that the Western Zionist news teams avoid saying that outrightly. This exchange of messages is part of a long path that will continue until the demands of the Islamic Republic are fulfilled, but these media outlets, in the midst of such fateful talks, discuss the claim of an "interim agreement". Such reports have no purpose except diverting the path of the negotiations and creating an obstacle to the conclusion of the talks.

Kayhan: What is the root of the rumor of interim agreement?

In its editorial Kayhan wrote: The action of the 13th government to free foreign policy from the JCPOA and FATF shackle is still being energetically pursued. Yet concurrent with a decrease in prices of the dollar, housing, and cold coins, and immediately after Iran's participation in the BRICS Summit, the rumor of an "interim agreement" is being spread by the Western, hostile, and pro-Western media outlets. Why?! It is because, firstly, deceptively they want to convey this idea that decrease in the price of the dollar is related to the news of the interim agreement, and then through psychological operations promote this idea that in the absence of an agreement, there will be disruption in the downward trend of the dollar's price and some other markets.

Sobh-e-No: West's psychological war in nuclear negotiations

In its editorial, Sobh-e-No discussed the status of the nuclear negotiations. The paper wrote: Undoubtedly, the West's psychological war will reach its peak on disputed cases in the coming days. They are trying to exonerate themselves and blame Iran in order to convince Iran to agree on minimum concessions. It is obvious that the diplomatic and foreign policy systems of our country must clarify the real intentions of the main and behind-the-scenes actors to the domestic and global viewers before such a show goes on the screen. Of course, considering the performance of Iran's nuclear team in the last two years, changes in the team for presenting new initiatives, better interaction with media, proper use of opportunities, and timely decision-making can increase Iran's maneuverability in negotiations.