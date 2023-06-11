Canada Nickel festival screening Iranian films

TEHRAN – Four Iranian shorts are competing in the Nickel Independent Film Festival in Canada.

The Iranian lineup includes “Sampo” by Marzieh Riahi, “The Bloody Family” by Amir Karami, “Brother” by Mahdieh Mohammadi and “Malakout” by Farnush Abedi.

In “Sampo”, to make ends meet, a mother caters for funerals and parties, but her daughter has a different idea about her mother’s job.

“The Bloody Family” tells the story of a social worker who arrives in an old and mysterious house to save the life of a young girl who has not left her dark room in years.

“Brother” is about escaping opposition soldiers, who were hunted down during the last month of the 1979 revolution. But one soldier finds support in a chance meeting.

Produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, “Malakout” tells the story of a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

The animation has been screened in numerous international events and won several awards, including the Excellence Award at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival.

The film also won two honors, including the best director award at the Dead of Night Film Festival in Liverpool.

It also received the best score award at the festival. Sorush Abedi has worked as a composer in this acclaimed movie.

The Nickel Independent Film Festival underway in Newfoundland and Labrador will run until June 18.

Photo: “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

