‘Improving ties with neighboring, regional states a priority for Raisi govt.’

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Shahriar Heidari has said the Ebrahim Raisi has prioritized the improvement of relations with neighboring countries and the countries of the region.

Heidari, who is a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Egypt is willing to revive relations with Iran, noting that Iran is also ready to improve its relations with the countries of the region.

“Today's world is different from the past in terms of international relations, and any country that establishes wider connections is more successful in playing a role in regional and global developments,” the lawmaker told IRNA.

He pointed out that in terms of geopolitics, Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the region, which is present in all issues.

“The priority of the 13th government in foreign policy is to improve relations with neighboring countries and the region,” Heidari continued, referring to the Raisi administration by its local name.

He added, “The 13th government has been successful in developing this policy and in addition to Asian countries and presence in international organizations, it has developed effective relations even with Latin American countries and some African countries.”

Referring to the desire of the Egyptian government to restore relations with the Islamic Republic, he said, “Relations with extra-regional countries such as Egypt can provide the interests of the two countries in different dimensions.”

Referring to some of Iran's enemies at the international level, Heidari said, “Some of them, such as the Zionist regime, are in conflict with the Islamic Republic and move with opposing countries, and their effort is to reduce Iran's power in international developments. Of course, despite these conflicts and enmities, the Islamic Republic and the 13th government have been successful in interacting with the countries of the region.”

The diplomacy of the sitting government has made the American dominance in the region less effective, the lawmaker stressed.

“Each country plays a role in global developments based on its capabilities, and accordingly, the 13th government has started the issue of relations with Egypt, which has good relations with African countries,” he noted.

Underlining that Iran and Egypt have many cultural and civilizational affinities, he said, “Although relations between Tehran and Cairo were damaged after the Islamic Revolution, now Egypt has come to the conclusion that improving relations with the Islamic Republic will benefit both parties.”

Common stance on international issues will lead to development of Tehran-Cairo relations, he predicted.

“The restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt after forty years will be a masterpiece of the government's diplomacy, and it is hoped that it will go through an expanding process with the opening of the embassies of the two countries,” he concluded.

Oman has recently embarked on a mediation between Iran and Egypt. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman traveled to Egypt and Iran. During his visit to Tehran, he broached the issue of Egypt, which was welcomed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

During his meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, Sultan Haitham pointed to Egypt’s willingness to resume relations with Iran. In response, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran welcomes this position and has no problems in this regard.

Egypt and Iran are expected to exchange ambassadors within months, part of a process mediated by Oman to normalize relations between the two regional powers, Egyptian officials told The National in late May.

The officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.