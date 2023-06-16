Iran’s Ganjkhanlou wins gold at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mohammad Ganjkhanlou won a gold medal in the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championship in the men's scratch at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Malaysia.

The Iranian cyclist finished first, followed by Japan’s Shunsuke Imamura and Ruslan Yelyubayev of Kazakhstan.

The Asian championships will conclude on June 19. Apart from the medals, the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championship offers valuable qualification points to cyclists vying to make it to the Paris 2024 Olympics.