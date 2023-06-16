Minister honors cultural heritage figures as bonds linking generations

TEHRAN – Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has honored ten people for their lifetime achievements in the cultural heritage of the country.

“You, as the eternal figures of cultural heritage, serve as a bridge between the past and future generations,” the minister said to the honorees in a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday.

Zarghami said paying tribute to cultural heritage figures equals the honor of the Iranian people, their national identity and their intangible heritage.

Referring to the country’s rich history, the minister said the cultural heritage figures have guided us towards artistic and spiritual merits.

“They honestly set foot on this path and spent their blessed life and trained many students who are a source of national pride.”

Moreover, the minister urged the need for safeguarding that heritage, adding: “We must introduce intangible and tangible cultural heritage. I do this when I travel.”

“We should pay tribute to the eternal figures of cultural heritage and praise their dignity. They are a bridge between the past and future generations.”

Iran’s intangible cultural heritage is incredibly rich, and it is not limited to 3,000 nationally recognized elements or the 21 ones that have gained international status, Zarghami said.

Among Iran’s entries to UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is Radif of Iranian music; traditional skills of carpet weaving in Kashan; Music of the Bakhshis of Khorasan; Naqqali, Iranian dramatic story-telling; traditional skills of building and sailing Iranian Lenj boats in the Persian Gulf; and traditional skills of crafting and playing Dotar.

Furthermore, Iran seeks to register five intangible elements on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in the future.

AFM