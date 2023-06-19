Iranian young woman basketballer Shahinzadeh killed in car crash

  1. Sports
June 19, 2023 - 17:3

TEHRAN - Taranom Shahinzadeh, member of Iran’s women’s basketball team, was killed after a deadly crash on Sunday.

She lost control of the vehicle after colliding with a truck in Isfahan and was killed.

The 21-year-old rising star was a member of Naft Abadan basketball club.

Shahinzadeh represented Iran at the 2018 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to her bereaved family.

Tags

Leave a Comment