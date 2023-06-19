Iranian young woman basketballer Shahinzadeh killed in car crash

TEHRAN - Taranom Shahinzadeh, member of Iran’s women’s basketball team, was killed after a deadly crash on Sunday.

She lost control of the vehicle after colliding with a truck in Isfahan and was killed.

The 21-year-old rising star was a member of Naft Abadan basketball club.

Shahinzadeh represented Iran at the 2018 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to her bereaved family.