Lake Shurabil in Ardabil made national heritage

TEHRAN –Lake Shurabil in the northwestern Ardabil province, has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list of Iran, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Lake Shurabil is an essential aspect of the province’s tourism and has significant value in terms of natural heritage due to being the only lake of its kind situated within a city in the entire country, Hassan Mohammadi Adib explained on Tuesday.

Including the lake on the prestigious list could contribute to the preservation of this lake, the official added.

Moreover, it can attract public attention and raise awareness about the importance of protecting this exceptional site, he noted.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

