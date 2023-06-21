Iran-Saudi agreement ‘strategic’: diplomat

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, has hailed the Iran-Saudi deal as “strategic,” saying that the region needs stability.

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Baghdad hosted by the Iraqi Foundation of Foreign Policies. The meeting was also attended by a number of Iraqi politicians.

In the meeting, the ambassadors of Iran and Saudi Arabia emphasized the seriousness of the two countries in implementing the Tehran-Riyadh agreement and helping to reduce tension in the region, according to IRNA.

The Iranian ambassador appreciated Iraq as the main actor in the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh and emphasized that Iraq has become an important gate to bring closer the views of Iran and Arab countries.

Prior to the March 10 agreement in Beijing, Iraq hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He added Iran's current policy is based on cooperation with its neighbors and noted that the region needs solidarity and stability, and this is the mission of everyone, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The diplomat also emphasized that the region will witness more stability and peace in light of the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He added, “We reopened our embassy in Riyadh and Saudi Arabia will reopen its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad.”

Iraq is making a constructive effort to restore diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt as well, the ambassador said.

Al Sadeq called the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia a strategic agreement and not a tactical one and that all Iranian officials view this agreement as such.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ambassador emphasized that the prosperity of the region requires real adherence to the principles of good neighborliness.

Al Sadeq also said that contrary to the claims of the West, Iran is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and signs of a changing world can be seen, especially after the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Iranian ambassador called the Palestinian issue a central issue and emphasized the importance of Iran and Saudi Arabia focusing on points of commonality.

He added that the agreements signed in 1998 between Riyadh and Tehran guarantee the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Al Sadeq pointed out that the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help to revise the policy of normalizing relations with the Israeli regime.

For his part, Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Shammari said, “We are facing a golden opportunity that will not be repeated, and the region has suffered from crises, wars and attrition, and everyone is a loser from its continuation.”

He said, “The next stage will witness political, social and economic activity with Iran to chart a better future between the two countries.”

The Saudi ambassador also pointed out that Riyadh is working to open a new chapter with Tehran, with full commitment to all that has been agreed upon, according to the Iraqi news channel on Telegram Al-Siyasa News. “Orders were issued to working groups to activate the agreement with Iran on the security, political and economic levels, and in the field of youth and sports,” he continued.

Underlining that “we have a golden opportunity that we must invest to reach zero problems,” the Saudi ambassador said, “Huge investments will be pumped into Iraq, Iran and neighboring Arab countries.”



