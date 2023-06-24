Sarah Gavron’s “Suffragette” subject of review at Iranian Artists Forum

TEHRAN – “Suffragette”, a historical drama about women’s suffrage in the UK directed by Sarah Gavron, will be reviewed at the Iranian Artists Forum on Tuesday.

Philosophy expert Parisa Shakurzadeh will carry out an in-depth analysis of the film after a screening, which will start at 5 pm.

Written by Abi Morgan, it is the first feature film to be shot in the Houses of Parliament.

In 1912 London, a young working mother is galvanized into radical political activism supporting the right of women to vote, and is willing to meet violence with violence to achieve this end.

Starring Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Brendan Gleeson, Anne-Marie Duff, Ben Whishaw and Meryl Streep, the film was released in the United Kingdom on October 12, 2015, by the French film company Pathé through its British distributor 20th Century Fox.

Originally scheduled to be released by Relativity Media, the film was ultimately released in a limited release in North America on October 23, 2015, by Focus Features.

As of March 7, 2016, “Suffragette” had grossed $34 million against a budget of $14 million.

The film has received positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 72 percent, based on 217 reviews, with an average rating of 6.70/10.

The website’s critical consensus reads, “‘Suffragette’ dramatizes an important – and still painfully relevant – fact-based story with more than enough craft and sincerity to overcome its flaws.”

On Metacritic, the film holds a score of 66 out of 100, based on 37 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews”.

Photo: “Suffragette” directed by Sarah Gavron.

MMS/YAW

