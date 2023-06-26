Iraqi Kurdish officials should clarify arms agreement with U.S.: Iran

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday demanded explanations from the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdish region regarding reported arms agreement between Iraqi Kurdistan and the U.S.

Spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news briefing that the Islamic Republic is waiting to see the explanation of Iraqi Kurdish officials.

“Based on the good neighborly relations between the governments of Iran and Iraq and also based on the security agreement between the two countries, we expect the Iraqi government to act in the same framework. Both the Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional authorities should act responsibly and adhere to maintaining the neighborly policy in relations with Iran,” Kanaani said when asked on the secret agreement between Iraqi Kurdistan and the U.S.

He added, “We have never trusted the U.S. government and we will never trust it because it has pursued its relations to create tension between countries. The Iraqi government will definitely clarify this issue and the regional authorities should also explain in this regard and we should see what their explanation is in this regard.”

The remarks come after Iraqi media reported that the U.S. has reached a deal with Iraqi Kurdistan to provide the autonomous region with advanced air defense systems in what American observers described as a move to protect the region from alleged Iranian threats.