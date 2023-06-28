Iran’s military chief discusses Wagner mutiny with Russia's Shoigu, invites him to Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s armed forces chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri held phone talks on Wednesday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussing with him the recent events in the Russian Federation, including the June 24 insurrection by the Wagner group.

Shoigu presented some explanations about the recent developments in his country.

The two top military officials also insisted on the need to develop defense cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Major General Bagheri also invited Defense Minister Shoigu to pay a visit to Iran.

Since the mutiny by Wagner group, which was commanded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has talked to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.