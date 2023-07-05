Iraqi president seeks closer relations with Iran

TEHRAN- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid says Baghdad places a high priority on enhancing commercial and energy cooperation with Tehran.

Rashid made the comments on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation from Iran led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

At the presidential house in Baghdad, the president of Iraq warmly welcomed the senior Iranian Foreign Ministry delegation.

The Iraqi president praised Iran’s support for Iraq and stressed the value of coordination and collaboration between the two nations in areas of shared interest.

Rashid also praised the revival of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a positive first step toward the establishment of security and peace in the region.

For his part, Bagheri Kani stressed the significance of strengthening ties between the two nations and expanding the possibility of collaboration in a way that would serve the shared interests of the two close neighbors.

“Iraq and Iran have an outstanding history of joint cooperation. The two countries play a pivotal role in the region in terms of establishing security and stability,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Iraqi president for his views on enhancing bilateral ties and his strategic assessment of regional trends.