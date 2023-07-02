Textile museum to be inaugurated in Gilan

TEHRAN – The first phase of a museum dedicated to the textile in Qassemabad village, northern Gilan province will be inaugurated in the near future, the provincial tourism chief has said.

This museum could play a key role in understanding the textile industry of the region, Vali Jahani explained on Sunday.

A total of 27 museums can be found across the province, with a remarkable half of them having been established and opened in just the past two years, the official added.

Building or reviving museums can be a powerful tool for exploring the history, culture, and civilization of Gilan, while also highlighting its many tourist attractions to visitors, he noted.

Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

The northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

ABU/AM



