Relations between Iran, IAEA based on strategic law: MP

TEHRAN - A top Iranian legislator has denied charges that recent conversations and agreements between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) violated the Strategic Law passed by the Iranian parliament.

Speaking with IRNA on Sunday, Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that “everything that has been discussed in negotiations with the IAEA” and even issues concerning Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “has been based on the Strategic Law.”

The Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions bill was enacted by the parliament in December 2020 in reaction to sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Iran following its unilateral exit from the JCPOA in 2018.

The law requires the Iranian government to, among other things, limit IAEA inspections and advance the country’s nuclear program beyond the boundaries set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Maleki dismissed charges that the most recent agreements with the UN nuclear watchdog breached the 2020 legislation, noting that such issues were not addressed in the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, which is in charge of assessing these agreements.

“If there were any considerations from the Iranian side regarding the negotiations, they were discussed within the National Security Committee or the Supreme National Security Council," he added.

Following IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi’s formal visit to Iran in March, both Iran and the agency pledged to strengthen cooperation and work toward addressing remaining safeguards issues.

The parties agreed to conduct interactions cooperatively, respecting the IAEA’s authority and preserving the Islamic Republic’s rights and commitments as stated in the comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

Iran also agrees to allow the agency to undertake verification efforts and additional surveillance if necessary.

The intricacies of the implementation procedure will be established at a forthcoming technical conference in Tehran.