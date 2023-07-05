Vocalist Salar Aqili to give free concert to mark Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN –Iranian vocalist Salar Aqili plans to hold a free concert in Ab-o Atash Park in northern Tehran on Thursday, to mark Eid al-Ghadir, Shia Muslims’ celebration on Dhul Hijjah 18, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S).

Organized by Tehran Municipality, the concert will begin at 8 p.m., and admission is free to the public.

On the way back home from Hajj in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, Muhammad (S) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khum, where in his sermon, he announced his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam shortly before his death based on a revelation from God.

Afterwards, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (S) for his excellent choice and, in other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Ali (AS). One of the Muslims was Hazrat Fatima (SA), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and daughter of the Prophet (S).

ABU/