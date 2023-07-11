Reviving idle production units creates jobs for over 61,000 people in 2 years

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program for reviving idle industrial units has created job opportunities for 61,010 people across the country over the past two years, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to the data released by Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), 3,818 idle units have been revived during the mentioned period.

As reported, the number of jobs created in the said two years has increased by 35.4 percent compared to the figure for the preceding two years.

In the past few years, many of the production units across Iran have been wrestling with financial issues as well as the problem of supplying their raw materials, so that, many have been forced to shut down or decrease their activities.

The Industry Ministry’s program for revving such units has tried to identify major problems and issues that the production units are facing in order to bring them back into the production cycle by resolving such problems.

Earlier this month, ISIPO Head Mohsen Salehinia announced that 314 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

According to Salehinia, reviving the mentioned units created jobs for 5,623 persons.

The latest data released by the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry shows that 72,250 industrial and mining units are operating across the country in which nearly 2.43 million people are working.

According to the data, with 15,822 active units, the field of non-metallic minerals accounts for the biggest share of the mentioned units, while food and beverage products and rubber and plastic products with 8,682 and 7,524 units are in the second and third places.

In terms of job creation, the group of non-metallic minerals has also the highest employment rate, with 382,837 people working in this sector. The group of food and beverage products and the group of manufacturing chemical products are also in second and third place with the employment of 362,223 and 200,358 people.

