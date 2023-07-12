Iranian bookstores host “Post-Cinematic Theatre and Performance”

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Piotr Woycicki’s “Post-Cinematic Theatre and Performance” has recently appeared in Iranian bookstores.

Nimaj Publications released the Persian translation of the book by Shabnam Moutabi.

A cinema without cameras, without actors, without screen frames and without narratives almost seems like an antithetical impossibility of what is usually expected from a cinematic spectacle. The book defines an emergent field of post-cinematic theatre and performance, challenging our assumptions and expectations about theatre and film.

Piotr Woycicki is a Lecturer in Theatre and Performance Studies at Aberystwyth University, UK. His previous publications include articles in the Journal of Beckett Studies and the Journal of Performance Research.

ZM/



