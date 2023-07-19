Eight Iranian children awarded at French art contest

TEHRAN – Eight members of the Institute for the public relations department of the Iranian Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults have been awarded at the International Visual Arts Competition; “Louis François” in France.

According to the Institute for the public relations department of the Iranian Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, Iranian participants submitted as many as 193 artworks to the contest.

Among the 5,098 submitted works from 66 countries to the contest, eight members of the Institute succeeded in receiving awards.

Reihaneh Salehian,7, Faranak Pourali,18, and Yeganeh Kanaani,10, could win a badge of honor in the competition and five other members of the Institute received honorary diplomas in the artistic event.

The theme of the 2022 competition was “The landscape that I love, the nature I must preserve”.

The Louis François Center for UNESCO organizes the competition to promote the practice of art among children and young people around the world in the hope of uniting them through international activity.

ZM/

