Iranian Tour Operators Association picks Mostafa Shafiei as new head

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, the Iranian Tour Operators Association named Mostafa Shafiei as its new director.

Shafiei replaced Ebrahim Pourfaraj, who believes Iran’s low prices give it a competitive edge in attracting foreign tourists.

The non-governmental association started its activity in 1996 with a number of outstanding tour operators and travel agencies actively involved in inbound tours, under the name of “Specialized Committee of Inbound Tours”.

The establishment of this committee is aimed to overcome the obstacles and difficulties on the road to inbound tourism, and to facilitate inbound tourism to Iran from all over the world.

Due to the increasing number of travel agencies and tour operators, and also the increasing level of activity, the committee was given the name Iranian Tour Operators Association and was registered following a new constitution in 2003.

The association says it seeks to acquaint researchers and those interested in visiting Iran with the rich culture of our country, and to help the members attract the inbound tourist and to provide services comparable to international tourism standards of developed countries.

Moreover, the association is made up of the general assembly, the board of directors, and the inspectors. At present, the association acts with seven main members of the board of directors, two substitute members, a treasurer, a main inspector and a substitute inspector.

Currently, some 170 tour operators and travel agencies actively involved in inbound tourism are among the members of the Association.

AFM