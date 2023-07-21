30% of budget needed to implement govt. approved projects in Mazandaran supplied

TEHRAN - Head of Mazandaran Province Budget and Planning department has said that 30 percent of the budget needed for the implementation of the projects approved by the government during the visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to the province in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022) has been supplied.

According to Farajollah Fathollah-Pour, during his 17th visit to Mazandaran, President Raisi approved 176 projects with a total investment of 170.7 trillion rials (about $355.6 million) of which so far 30 percent has been supplied.

President Raisi visited Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, to visit a number of economic and development projects, visit people of the province, meet senior environmental experts, as well as participate in the administrative council of the province during his one-day visit to the province in the last month of the previous year.

EF/MA