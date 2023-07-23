Tehran Oscar-qualifying short film festival receives over 7000 submissions

TEHRAN – The 40th edition of Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) has received over 7,000 international submissions from different countries, the organizers announced on Sunday.

A total of 7,216 films has submitted to the Oscar-qualifying event, which will take place in the Iranian capital from October 19 to 24.

The festival has achieved a significant milestone, as this number of international submissions, mark a new record in the history of the festival.

In the previous edition of the festival, the Spanish documentary “Outtakes” (“Descartes”) won the festival’s Grand Prix.

Co-directed by Concha Barquero and Alejandro Alvarado, the film brings the forgotten images of a banned film to life on the screen after 40 years.

“Absence” by French director Marc Hericher was selected as best animated film.

It is about a homeless man, who collapses violently on the ground, and remains frozen on all fours. The journalists’ sudden interest in this man takes us into a grotesque and the absurd media vortex.

The award for best documentary went to “Heimat” by Italian filmmaker Giovanni Montagnana. This film follows a soldier, surrounded by the enemy and permanently trapped in the city, who writes his last letter home.

“Basin of Attraction” was awarded as best experimental film.

Directed by Jonathan Pêpe from France, the film presents itself as a fake wildlife documentary. The film questions the sacred relationship to objects and the different statuses conferred upon them throughout their lives.

The award for best fiction was given to “Old Windows” by English director Paul Holbrook.

It tells the story of a struggling cafe owner, who is intrigued when a mysterious, elderly stranger takes an interest in her life.

The best audience film award went to the Iranian war drama “Black Soda” by Mohammad Paydar.

