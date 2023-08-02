Iran, Japan ready to launch joint center for sci-tech parks

TEHRAN – The head of Tehran University’s science and technology park and the Japanese ambassador to Iran announced readiness to launch a center for science and technology parks.

“We are interested in signing a sister city agreement between Tehran University’s science and technology park and one of science and technology parks in Tokyo,” said Ali Asadi, the head of Tehran University’s science and technology park, in a meeting in Tehran with Kazutoshi Aikawa, the Japanese envoy, IRNA reported.

Aikawa said he had been greatly impressed by technological achievements of Iranian companies and the supportive plans of Tehran University’s science and technology park to develop an ecosystem of innovation.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology also supports the establishment of innovation houses in other countries to develop the export of knowledge-based products.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the vice presidency for science and technology, and in this regard over the past years, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Iranian houses of innovation have been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, Kenya, Armenia, and Iraq.

By supporting innovative ideas, and holding technological and innovative events, the centers will be a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

The centers are mainly formed with the investment and support of the private sector to provide the necessary infrastructure for their exports through innovation houses.

In order to provide technological solutions to national challenges, a strategic technology development headquarters was formed and 362,000 technological projects and 154 commercialization projects were supported, in addition to the inauguration of 23 national mega projects.

The national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year 1402, which started on March 21, has earmarked about 37 trillion rials ($74 million) for science and technology.

The bill increased the budget by 35 percent compared to the current year’s budget, ISNA reported.

MG