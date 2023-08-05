Army air force equipped with AI: top Iranian commander

TEHRAN - According to Amir Yousefi, the commander of the Iranian army’s military air base in Tabriz, Iranian fighter jets, drones, and missiles use artificial intelligence (AI) to locate and hit their targets.

During an interview with the Fars news agency, the commander stated that Iran has also come a long way in electronic warfare. He said the country has been particularly keen about improving the technological aspects of its weapons and has made significant achievements in this regard.

Yousefi said the army’s air bases use high-technology drones and fighter jets during maneuvers to respond to any possible threats by the enemy.

He also lauded Iranian-made drones as “game-changing tools that have been creating invincible power for Iran”.

The commander added that Iran can use its weapons to successfully target American forces and their equipment in the entire West Asian region. “Iran has no problem bypassing the technologically-advanced fortifications of the U.S., despite Washington claiming to be an unbeatable superpower,” said the local army commander.

When asked about the scale of Iranian air forces’ military capabilities, Yousefi said Iran has become so powerful that no country dares lift a finger against the country. “The U.S. is only refraining from carrying out attacks against Iran because it knows Iranian forces will deal a heavy blow to the American military.”