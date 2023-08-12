Al-Kahala’s seditious plot thwarted by the Resistance’s wise leadership

Unquestionably, the incident of attacking the Islamic Resistance’s mujahideen in the Kahala region in the Mount Lebanon governorate is not an ordinary event, not in terms of its dimensions, not even in its repercussions, which would reflect on all the thorny files that the Lebanese and regional arenas are teeming with.

At a time when Hezbollah has elucidated - through its Media Relations Office’s statement - what happened, the political forces hostile to its approach, along with their malicious media machines, have put forth relentless efforts to insult the Resistance on air, spreading lies, and doing everything in their power to mislead the public opinion. However, they have failed!

Here, we note the readers who do not know well about Lebanon’s geography that everyone in Lebanon, especially the people of the towns of the Bekaa-Beirut route, which the Resistance’s truck passed through, already know that this route regularly used for the transportation of the Resistance members, its military and non-military equipment, i.e. it is not new that a Resistance truck travels on this international route.

Hence the question that pops up is: What has aroused the anti-Resistance’s ire to ignite such a perilous bloody strife in the wrong place and at the wrong time?

First, what confirms the accuracy of what has been stated in the Hezbollah Media Relations Office’s statement are the video clips that have gone viral on social media. These clips reveal who deliberately contrived the accident after they discovered that the truck belong to the Resistance and was loaded with boxes of weapons and ammunition.

It is remarkable that Al-Kahala’s partisan forces have deliberately attacked the Hezbollah members assigned to protect the truck, as if they are mandated by their superiors to lure the Resistance to respond in kind, despite knowing that the Resistance members cannot be complacent even by an iota in carrying out a mission they are assigned to.

Secondly, there is no doubt that Lebanon today, and in general the region, is witnessing very precarious conditions, as speculation abounds regarding the possibility of a confrontation with the temporary occupation entity, especially after what happened at the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, in the Kfar Shuba hills, the Shebaa farms, and the occupied town of Ghajar.

This means that the intentions of the perpetrators of the Al-Kahala incident, who tried to lure Hezbollah into a wide internal strife, coincide with the Israeli enemy’s endeavors and hostile intentions. That is, those anti-Resistance forces wanted to exploit the incident to point out that the Resistance possesses missiles and weapons. This is consistent with the continuous Zionist regime’s attacks carried out against Syria as part of the temporary entity’s strategy known as the “The War Between the Wars” to target and weaken the Resistance’s deterrent arsenal.

Also in timing, the Al-Kahala attack coincides with the relentless American attempts to cut off the land route between Iraq and Syria. This road constitutes a logistical artery for the supplies of the military resistance as if Al-Kahala’s bandits are calculatingly tasked with carrying out the same inimical task.

Thirdly, there are anti-Resistance figures among Lebanese parties who openly and on a daily basis declare their animosity to the Resistance, even if the matter requires luring Lebanon in light of the circumstances surrounding it, such as a presidential vacancy and others, into an internal discord.

For that reason, we thank Allah that the incident ended with minimal human losses, only because the Resistance has provided a moral model in fighting that the warlords of civil war fail to present in similar circumstances. Unfortunately, the Resistance has intimated and assaulted, but it has shown the highest levels of moral and patriotic ethics just in order to avoid internal strife from which no one would escape.

The only unceasing fact is that Tel Aviv and Washington are the frontrunners of that previously-planned strife, as guaranteeing the Zionist entity’s security is a primary interest for Washington. The successive American administrations have always sought to prepare the ground for large-scale Zionist regime’s military aggressions with the primary aim of weakening the Resistance and turning back the clock in a way that would secure the continuity of its hegemony and subjecting its sluggish puppet regimes to guard its fierce Zionist “dog”.