Iran firmly denounces terrorist attack on Syrian army bus

TEHRAN- The latest Daesh terrorist attack on a bus transporting Syrian soldiers in the Arab nation’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr has been severely condemned by the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Nasser Kanaani made the comments in a statement on Saturday, a day after scores of military personnel were killed or injured during the terrorist assault in the oil-rich region.

The spokesperson continued by saying that the current increase in terrorist attacks in Syria is a result of ongoing intelligence, security, and logistical assistance provided to terrorists with the intention of impeding stability and security in the country that is racked by civil conflict.

The Iranian diplomat added that the Israeli regime’s continuous violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and support for Daesh and Takfiri terrorists to maintain their operations in Syria are related actions that have similar objectives.

In the bloodiest terrorist assault in months on Friday, Daesh attacked the bus in Dayr al-Zawr, killing 33 soldiers and wounded 11 more, several of whom were in serious condition.

The bus was reportedly besieged by militants who then opened fire in the desert close to Mayadeen, according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Takfiri terrorist groups, most notably Daesh, launched a bloodletting and destruction campaign in Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, as the U.S. ran out of reasons to sustain or expand its regional interference.

The terrorist group was vanquished by Syria and its allies, notably Iran and Russia, in late 2017. Since then, Daesh has used its remnants and sleeper cells to launch intermittent operations across Syria.

Daesh militants have upped their surprise strikes in recent weeks in northern and northeastern Syria, where they keep underground bases.

It claimed responsibility for two blasts that killed and injured scores in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood south of Damascus last month.