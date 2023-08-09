Oman says working to make it easier for Iran to get involved in intl. collaboration

TEHRAN - Oman has worked to make it easier for Iran to actively participate in regional and global collaboration, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi has said.

Albusaidi made the remarks in a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday while pointing to the recent talks between the Iranian President and Omani Sultan.

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, praised Oman’s extensive efforts to strengthen connections between the two countries.

The top diplomats then discussed the implementation of agreements between the two nations and assessed the most recent bilateral relations, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

They also discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual concern.

On August 1, President Raisi spoke over the phone with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman.

They discussed issues of mutual interest. In the call, the Iranian president appreciated Oman for advancing “agreements” in good faith, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs.

They also exchanged views on how to boost multilateral cooperation, according to Jamshidi.

The call comes amid continued efforts by Oman to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the U.S. Also, Oman has been working to find ways to release Iran’s funds in Iraq and South Korea.

Earlier this month, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said Oman, along with Qatar, has been working to facilitate a prisoners swap between Tehran and Washington in addition to efforts in the field of unblocking funds and lifting sanctions.