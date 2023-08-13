Ancient potteries, 5000-year-old daggers up for restoration

TEHRAN – Kerman province’s tourism department is set to restore a haul of ancient artifacts that includes tens of pottery pieces and two 5000-year-old daggers.

“We consider restoring a haul of ancient artifacts that includes two daggers that date more than 5000 years and pottery pieces discovered by both illegal excavators and authorizes archaeologists,” the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

Restoration of 60 relics will be completed by the year-end (March 19, 2024), Mojtaba Shafiei said.

“Those earthen objects bear considerable cultural values. They have been made through different methods; by potters’ wheel and or marly by hand.”

Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites, including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman is bounded by the provinces of Fars in the west, Yazd in the north, South Khorasan in the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan in the east, and Hormozgan in the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

AFM