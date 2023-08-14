Promotion of digital health on the agenda

TEHRAN – The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has prepared a comprehensive plan in order to promote the use of digital health.

Comprising nine sectors, the plan aims mainly to lower the cost of healthcare and reduce any inefficiencies in the healthcare system, IRNA quoted Mostafa Qanei, the secretary general of the Biotechnology Development Headquarters, as saying.

“In general, we considered nine practical areas under the title of digital health, which include fitness and nutrition, pregnant women and childbirth, online consultation, online appointments, and visits, electronic health records, smart hospital equipment and systems, health tourism, diagnosis, and health monitoring and care at home.”

Digital health refers to the use of information and communications technologies in medicine and other health professions to manage illnesses and health risks and to promote wellness.

It has a broad scope and includes the use of wearable devices, mobile health, telehealth, health information technology, and telemedicine.

Digital Health has been gaining momentum because it is envisioned to improve access to healthcare, reduce any inefficiencies in the healthcare system, improve the quality of care, lower the cost of healthcare, and provide more personalized healthcare for patients.

All the indicators of health and treatment have made significant progress after the Islamic Revolution, and now Iran is one of the leading countries in this field.

Electronic health records have been set up so far for 98 percent of people in the country. One of the key features of an EHR is that health information can be created and managed by authorized providers in a digital format capable of being shared with other providers across more than one healthcare organization.

Iran has one of the strongest health systems in the region and this opportunity should be used optimally in the field of health diplomacy, Health Minister Bahram Einoullahi has said.

In June 2021, Ahmed al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization director for Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

In October 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran Jaffar Hussain, said that Iran's health system can be a model for other countries in the region, especially in the field of health and the use of valuable forces such as healthcare providers.

The national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year 1402, which started on March 21, has increased the health sector’s budget by 29 percent compared to the past year’s budget.

The bill has proposed a budget of 2,730 trillion rials (about $5.5 billion) for the Ministry of Health, IRNA reported.

The administration has also proposed 690 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) as subsidies to provide medicine by health industries.

MG

