Iran attends Karbala International Book Fair

TEHRAN – Iranian Book and Literature Home as a representative of Iran is present at the 9th Karbala International Book Fair.

More than 330 books from 30 publishers in Arabic in the fields of Sacred Defense literature which refers to the period of the 8-year war that was imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in the 1980s, some of the works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, books related to the issues of children and adolescents, Iranian studies, and more are presented in the exhibition.

The 9th Karbala International Book Fair started in an area of approximately 1,300 square meters in 68 booths with the participation of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, UAE, Tunisia, and some other countries.

The exhibition kicked off on August 12 and will continue till August 21.

ZM/

