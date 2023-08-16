Meaning of terrorist from the Western perspective

In a note, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the reaction of the West to the ISIS terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh and wrote: The authorities in Western countries either avoid condemning the terrorist acts that are done in Iran, or only express sympathy, or remain silent and ignore it.

Their media also follow such a policy and avoid using the word “terrorism” because these groups, that commit terrorist acts against Iran, are supported by America, England, and other Western countries. If they call described their actions as terrorism in their media outlets, they confirm that they are terrorists. ISIS as a manifestation of Wahhabi ideology is the protege of America, Zionists, England, and other Western countries. They are supporters of this terrorist group and work hard to keep the region insecure.

Shargh: The grand strategy of American foreign policy

In its editorial, Shargh discussed America's strategy in regard to Iran, Russia, and China, saying: Considering the fateful elections of 2024, America's grand strategy is to harness China and defeat Russia in Ukraine, control energy prices, avoid tension in the Persian Gulf, and be less strict in applying oil sanctions against Iran. If the discussions about the "unwritten understanding" are correct and the exchange of prisoners is carried out, in exchange for de-escalation, the U.S. will show less strictness in the implementation of sanctions. In this way, Iran's access to its assets will increase to buy non-sanctioned goods and will allow Iran to have more access to its oil income until October 2025. On that date, the West will have two options: 1- The end of the validity of Resolution 2231 and the withdrawal of Iran's nuclear issue from the agenda of the Security Council according to paragraph 8 of the resolution. 2- Return of seven previous sanctions resolutions against Iran according to paragraph 11 of the resolution. It is unlikely that the West would choose the first way if the current situation continues.

Kayhan: Israeli authorities angry about release of Iranian funds

In a commentary, Kayhan discussed Israel's reaction and anger and quoted a Zionist regime’s newspaper as saying: "While Iran is not in a hurry to reach an agreement, the recent agreement between the United States and Iran is a sign of the reduction of Israel's traditional influence on the White House." The U.S.-Iran deal does not mean a full nuclear deal in the next step, but it does define Israel's boundaries. Iran does not have any reason to rush to a new deal now, but last week's agreement shows that the Netanyahu government's influence over Washington's Iran policy is at its minimum level. Israeli officials did not seem too happy about the agreement, according to which Tehran will release five American prisoners in exchange for the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Agreements that do not destroy Iran's nuclear infrastructure will not stop its nuclear program and will only provide it with money that will go into the pockets of terrorist elements supported by Iran."

Arman-e-Melli: Achievements of the trip to the Far East

Arman-e-Melli wrote in an analysis: The foreign policy of the 13th government is based on strengthening foreign relations, and the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of our country to Japan in recent days is a sign of Iran's pragmatic step in expanding relations with neighboring and Asian countries. The importance of this trip simultaneously with the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was an opportunity for Iran to say that it is always seriously opposed to the use of unconventional nuclear weapons and is a messenger of peace and friendship in the world. Also, Japan, which is one of the advanced and great economies, needs crude oil. On the other hand, Iran has always considered Japan as a major market for its oil and buying industrial and technological goods from it. Moreover, the fact that Iran's enemies are always trying to present Iran to public opinion in the world as a supporter of Russia in the Ukraine war, the Foreign Minister of our country intelligently became the true narrator of Iran's regional policies and clearly stated in the press conference in Tokyo that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a messenger of peace and stability and is not on the side of any country in any war.”

