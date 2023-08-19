Saffron export rises 70% in 4 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s saffron export increased by 70 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) compared to the same period of time in the previous year, according to Gholamreza Miri, the chairman of Iranian Saffron Exporters and Sellers Union.

According to Miri, Iranian saffron farmers exported 13.6 tons of the product in the mentioned four months, which was 63 percent more than the figure for the previous year’s same period in terms of value, IRIB reported.

Miri said over 239,000 tons of saffron was exported from the country in the previous calendar year.

Iran is one of the world’s top saffron producers and over 90 percent of its production is exported to foreign destinations.

