Algerian parliament speaker arrives in Iran

TEHRAN – Ibrahim Boughali, the speaker of Algerian’s Parliament, arrived in Tehran on Saturday for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mojtaba Zonnouri welcomed the Algerian speaker and his entourage at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on August 20, 2023, according to IRNA.

Hassan Norouzi, head of the Iran-Algeria friendship parliamentary group, was also present at the welcoming ceremony.

The purpose of the 5-day visit by the Algerian speaker to Iran has been mentioned as strengthening mutual ties in various fields in particular developing trade and economic cooperation.

To this end, Boughali is scheduled to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and then the two speakers are expected to hold a press conference.

A visit to the Holy Defense Museum in Tehran and Iranian knowledge-based and technological achievements as well as a trip to Isfahan city are among the Algerian speaker’s programs during his stay in the Islamic Republic, according to IRNA.



