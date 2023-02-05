Muslim parliaments rejected European meddling in Iran: speaker

TEHRAN – Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has said that parliaments of the Islamic countries have dismissed European interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Speaking at an open session in Parliament on Sunday, Qalibaf spoke about his visit to Algeria, where he participated in the 17th summit of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

“The PUIC has always been one of the priorities of the Islamic Council's external activities due to the founding role of the Islamic Republic in the convergence of Muslim countries,” Qalibaf said, according to the Iranian parliamentary news agency ICANA.

He added, “18 parliament speakers and 40 delegations from the parliaments of Islamic countries were present at the Algeria summit. In this 2-day presence, the opportunity to have a detailed bilateral meeting with 7 influential delegations present at the summit was provided. In this meeting, I presented the cooperation initiative of Islamic countries to promote peace and progress, which was welcomed. We also unanimously condemned the recent actions of the Zionist regime in the West Bank.”

Qalibaf noted, “Another important event in this summit was the unity of Islamic countries against the actions of European countries against Islamic countries in such a way that insulting Islamic sanctities including the Holy Quran and even Islamic leaders in European countries were condemned in the issued resolutions.”

He said, “Assemblies of Islamic countries decisively rejected the intervention of the European Parliament in the internal issues of Muslim countries, including the issues of our country. We hope that the Islamic countries will move with unity and empathy in the direction of creating a new power in the new world order.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf traveled to Algeria to participate in the parliamentary summit.

He met with his Algerian counterpart Ibrahim Boughali, discussing ways to deepen bilateral ties. The Iranian speaker expressed optimism that the ties between Tehran and Algiers will foster Islamic unity and the battle against the Zionist regime in line with supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

