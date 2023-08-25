Tehran, Kuala Lumpur call for promoting sci-tech cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian Science, Research, and Technology Minister Mohammad Zolfi-Gol and the visiting Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir called for promoting scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday, the Malaysian official said that since the establishment of political relations between Iran and Malaysia, the relations between the two countries have been on a good track, IRNA reported.

Strengthening scientific cooperation will help to promote the relations between the two countries, he added.

Abdul Kadir noted that Iran and Malaysia can cooperate in the fields of agriculture, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Zolfi-Gol, for his part, pointed to his recent visit to Malaysian scientific and academic centers, saying that Malaysia has made progress in various areas and is one of the most prestigious countries in the Islamic world.

Agriculture and natural resources are among the fields that have developed well in Malaysia, he added, saying that the two countries can also cooperate in these fields.

Referring to Iran's scientific progress in recent years, the Iranian minister noted, “Despite the 8-year imposed war [by ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran (1980–88)] and cruel sanctions, Iran has progressed well in scientific fields and ranks first in many sectors such as biotechnology, medicine, and nanotechnology."

Malaysia has always had a good relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that the Iranian people have always had a positive and friendly view of this country.

Zolfi-Gol went on to say that the essential basis for promoting scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries is ready.

Sharing experience

Vahid Haddadi-Asl said, the Iranian deputy science minister, has said the country is ready to share its technological expertise with other Islamic countries.

Science and technology should be applied in order to create world peace and human justice, and Muslim countries can bring peace and progress not only to the Muslim nations but also to human beings with unity and empathy, Haddadi-Asl said, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks at the 1st Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dialogue Platform (OIC-15) which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 25-26.

“Over the past years, despite the cruel sanctions imposed by the global arrogance against the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have seen significant progress in the fields of education, research, and technology, which is a sign of reliance on Iranian scholars and scientists. We are always ready to share our technological expertise with other Islamic countries.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its duty to support science and technology diplomacy between Islamic countries, through conducting joint scientific projects in areas needed by Islamic countries, he highlighted.



