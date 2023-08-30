5 Intl. Photo Award to commemorate National Cinema Day

TEHRAN –The organizers of the 5 International Photo Award will be hosting a grand ceremony to commemorate Iran's National Day of Cinema, which falls on September 12 this year.

The event will take place in the Shahnaz Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in collaboration with Diane Gallery Lounge, the organizers have announced.

The event is expected to be attended by cultural figures, cineastes and avid film enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the Ambassador of Japan to Iran, Ikawa Kazutoshi, accompanied by his delegation, is scheduled to attend the ceremony and engage in enlightening discussions on the matters pertaining to art.

Every year, a week-long ceremony and its sessions are organized with different themes. In the past two years, the themes were "A Week with Abbas Kiarostami's Cinema" and "The Impact of World-Class Photographers."

The theme for this year is "A Week Exploring Yasujiro Ozu's Influence on Framing and Composition in Iranian New Wave Cinema," accompanied by critique and review sessions.

The interaction between visual arts and cinema, with a special focus on the influence of painting on the Iranian cinema's new wave, will be one of the key topics of this event.

The Tabrizi Ethnographic Museum will also team up with the 5 International Photo Award this year, enhancing its cultural and artistic offerings.

Renowned sculptor Mansoureh Hajibaba Tabrizi founded the museum in the northern city of Noshahr, located in the Mazandaran province. This establishment aims to cultivate cultural and artistic endeavors across a diverse range of disciplines, encompassing visual arts and cinema.

Lili Golestan, Mehdi Shadizadeh, Behdad Najafi Assadollahi, Alireza Shadizadeh, Zohreh Hassani, and Ghazaleh Sa’adati are among the organizers of the event.

The 5 International Photo Award’s title refers to “Five Dedicated to Ozu”, Kiarostami’s 2003 documentary which is a tribute to Japanese filmmaker Yasujir Ozu whose work deeply influenced Kiarostami’s films.

