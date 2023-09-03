Over $8.8m of basic commodities imported in 5 months

TEHRAN – Iran imported 8.853 million tons of basic goods worth $6 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

As reported by the IRICA, the five-month import of the basic commodities shows 13.5 percent fall in value, and 7.5 percent drop in weight, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

