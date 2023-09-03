Works of pioneers of modern Iranian art on show at Laleh Gallery

TEHRAN-The second exhibition for the sale of the works of the pioneers of modern Iranian art opened at Laleh Art Gallery in Tehran on Friday.

Graphic designer Mohammadali Saeidi has curated the exhibit, which includes 38 artworks of various mediums by 18 artists, Honaronline reported.

Renowned painters comprise the majority of figures at the show, including Jazeh Tabatabai, Ali Akbar Sadeghi, Nasser Ovissi, Taha Behbahani, Javad Hamidi, Jalal Shabahangi, Behjat Sadr, Mansoor Ghandriz, Hossein Mahjoobi, Irandokht Mohases, Manouchehr Niazi, Fathollah Qollar Aqasi and Mahmoud Javadipour.

Although all are painters, their works are different from one another as each has their own unique style.

Other famous artists whose works are showcased at the gallery include illustrators Kambiz Derambakhsh and Ardeshir Mohassess, caricaturist Parviz Shapour, sculptor Tavakol Esmaili, and graphic designer Morteza Momayez.

The modern art movement in Iran had its genesis in the late 1940s and early 1950s. This was the period after the death of famous Persian painter, Kamal-ol-molk (1852–1940) and thus symbolically the end of a rigid adherence to academic painting.

Some people believe that Iran's modern art has not been fully explored yet and it has still many hidden aspects to be discovered. Therefore, along with the exhibition of valuable works of leading artists to the public, a series of meetings to review Iran's modern art will be held with prominent artists in attendance.

Providing an opportunity for the enthusiasts to purchase the artworks, the exhibition has a special focus on the prosperity of the economics of the arts.

The first exhibition for the sale of the works of the pioneers of modern Iranian art was held at Laleh Gallery in May.

The second exhibition will go on for four weeks and will wrap up on September 27. Laleh Gallery is located on Fatemi Street, northern flank of Laleh Park, next to Laleh Hotel.

