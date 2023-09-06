Export from Isfahan province up 37% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of export from Isfahan province rose 37 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that commodities worth $750.632 million were exported from the province in the five-month period.

The official put the weight of the exported products at 909,000 tons, indicating 11 percent rise year on year.

He said that the products were exported to 79 countries, and named Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year reached $19.3 billion.

Based on IRICA data, Iran exported about 55.9 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $19.3 billion in the mentioned five months, registering an 8.55-percent decline in value and a 26.56 percent rise in terms of weight, IRNA reported.

According to the IRICA, the main reason for the decline in the country’s export value in the mentioned period is the decrease in the global price of petrochemical products which account for a big share of the Iranian export basket.

