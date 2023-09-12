Iran’s knowledge-based delegation to attend IMEX Istanbul

TEHRAN- A delegation of Iranian knowledge-based companies will present their products and display their capabilities by setting up a pavilion at Turkey’s IT, Software, Communication, and New Technologies Exhibition (IMEX).

A total of 13 Iranian companies will be participating in the four-day event, which will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center from September 14 to 17, IRNA reported.

IMEX Istanbul brings together all the sector representatives, manufacturers, investors, creators, and all business, academia, and R&D professionals who are following the consumers, investors, creators, and practitioners operating under the topics of IT and Technology.

All of the main topics that make up the content of IMEX Istanbul cover all the products, devices, systems, applications, and software that we are using today and that will have a much more place in our lives in the future.

Armenia expo

Also, a trade and technology delegation is going to be dispatched to Armenia EXPO 2023 which is scheduled to be held from September 22 to 25.

The Center of International Science and Technology Cooperation (CISTC) will support the delegation, ISNA reported.

Holding B2B meetings is one of the four programs of CISTC to help develop the international market of knowledge-based companies.

This year, the center plans to send 24 knowledge-based companies to different countries.

The companies will also attend business B2B meetings at the Armenia Chamber of Commerce, attend a joint meeting with unions as well as technology and innovation associations and venture capital companies, meet the directors of the Armenian organization for supporting foreign investment, and visit Armenia's free trade and technology zones.

Science diplomacy

One of the indicators of the growth of science diplomacy is conducting joint research between two or more countries, Iran has written more than a third of its articles in Scopus in 2020 with international participation, which is about 30.7 percent.

In 2019, the articles with international participation reached 27.4 percent, so compared to 2019, Iranian researchers increased their international scientific contributions by 3.3 percent.

It should be noted that in 2020 more articles were published internationally by Iranian researchers, but nevertheless, the amount of international participation has increased.

According to the Global Innovation Index (GII 2022) report, Iran is the second most innovative country in the Central and South Asian region and the third among low-middle income countries.

Iran ranked 53rd in the world with 7 steps up compared to 2021.

According to the 2022 GII, Switzerland, the United States of America, Sweden, England, and the Netherlands are the most innovative economies in the world, and China is on the verge of entering the world’s 10 most innovative countries.

