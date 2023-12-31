Mending ties between Iran, Egypt will stabilize region: Omani expert

TEHRAN- Ibrahim Saif Al Azri, Director General and Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency (ONA), said on Saturday that the return of Iran-Egypt ties to normalcy can be regarded as a source of stability in the region.

Given Muscat’s role in mediating between Iran and Egypt, he added that there is no official statement from Omani officials proving it but media outlets published reports insinuating such ties following the visit of Sultan Haitham to Tehran in May and his meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

They said that he welcomes the efforts to mend the relations between Tehran and Cairo.

“Unequivocally, Oman’s foreign policy is premised on non-interference in the affairs of other countries; however, Muscat supports efforts to establish stability and resolve differences between friends and brothers,” he noted.

Al Azri went on to highlight that the mend of diplomatic ties between Iran and Egypt after the resumption of relations between Tehran and Riyadh signals a substantial hint heralding the opening of a new chapter between Iran and its neighboring Arab countries.

He also pointed out that Tehran and Cairo are two heavy regional powerhouses which make them play a key role in realizing proper stability in the present and future.

In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik news agency on Friday, Rakha Ahmad Hassan, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, stated that after decades of estrangement, Egypt and Iran are poised to fully restore diplomatic ties and swap ambassadors in the near future

He noted that ties between Cairo and Tehran have reached a new height with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulating his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on his recent victory in Egypt's presidential elections.

On December 23, Raisi and El-Sisi agreed to “resolve” the remaining issues between the two countries.

As subsequently reported by the Iranian president’s website, Raisi congratulated el-Sisi for winning Egypt’s latest presidential elections during the phone call.

He also called on Cairo “to use all its capacities to stop the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza, start providing aid, and fulfill the rights of the people of Palestine."

The Egyptian leader, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to speak to Raisi, adding that "Iran and Egypt can play an effective role in establishing stability and security in the region due to their high historical and civilizational position and having diverse capacities."

In recent months, Iran and Egypt have been working to cultivate a closer relationship and heal longstanding rifts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry convened on September 20 during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani hailed the meeting as a pivotal moment in Tehran-Cairo relations, marking a positive step within Iran’s regional diplomacy initiatives.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, Iran’s Finance Minister Ehsan Khandouzi met with his Egyptian counterpart during a visit to Cairo in September. Both officials reached an agreement to establish a committee for overseeing joint projects.