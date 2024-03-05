Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Tuesday that it had struck Israeli soldiers near the border with southern Lebanon.

The resistance movement said its fighters targeted Israeli forces at the Birkat Risha outpost with missiles, resulting in direct hits, according to Anadolu.

Hezbollah said it also attacked with artillery shelling an Israeli military force near the town of Ayta ash Shab.

In another development, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported fresh Israeli airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.