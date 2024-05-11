Iran slams Canada move against IRGC

TEHRAN- The Canadian House of Commons passed a motion adding the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to an official list of "terrorist organizations," which was sharply denounced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani called the House of Commons’ plan to designate Iran’s official armed force as a terrorist organization as a hostile and foolish action in a statement released on Saturday.

As an act of aggression against Iran’s sovereignty and national security, Kanaani vehemently denounced the action, noting that it breaches widely acknowledged standards and principles of international law, such as sovereign equality and non-interference in a state’s domestic affairs.

“The irresponsible move is in continuation of the wrong path that the Canadian parliamentarians have taken over the past decade under the influence of the Zionist regime and in unison with some rejected groups that have no status or value,” the spokesman added.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s website, he also counseled the Canadian lawmakers to research the IRGC’s standing in Iran in order to get the relevant information.

“The IRGC is a sovereign institution that has emerged from the context of the great and powerful nation of Iran and has an official and legal identity derived from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution,” Kanaani added.

He went on to add, “The IRGC, along with other elements of the armed forces, is responsible for guarding the national security and borders of the country and is also responsible to help protect the lasting security and stability in the region by confronting the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.”

“The move by the Canadian parliament out of its ignorance and imprudence has no effect on the might and authority of the proud force that has arisen from the context of the Iranian nation,” the spokesperson added.

“At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to appropriate response and countermeasures against such moves that violate international law and are against the Iranian nation and government,” Kanaani concluded.

“Unwise, hostile, and contrary to the accepted standards and principles of the international law, including the equality of sovereignties and non-interference in the internal affairs of states,” was how Kanaani sharply denounced the action.

He described the move as “an example of an attack on Iran's sovereignty and national security.”

“This irresponsible step is in line with the mistaken path that Canadian lawmakers have been following over the past decade under the influence of the Zionist regime and certain groups that are outcasts and lack any status and value,” Kanaani added.

His remarks came after the Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to blacklist the IRGC and expel an estimated 700 Iranians.

Despite the unanimous vote, the report including the motion, is not legally binding and therefore does not impose an obligation on the government.

Canada’s terrorist list began after the 9/11 attacks. If a group is placed on the list, it allows the authorities to charge anyone who financially or materially backs the group.

The North American country has not added any new entities to its list since 2021 when it made four additions.