TEHRAN - In a commentary, Kayhan addressed a possible attack by Israel on Iran and wrote: After Operation True Promise II the Zionist regime has threatened to attack Iran's infrastructure.

No immigrant in Israel came to this land to be killed on the path of Netanyahu's madness, but in Iran millions of people are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country and the freedom of the region from the hands of America and Israel. The best way to prevent a war is to teach lessons by throwing rockets into the occupied lands and at the same time take security operations against Netanyahu and his delusional allies. Strategists and political geography experts believe that targeting infrastructure will cripple Israel's economy. Due to its limited geographical expanse, Israel depends on a few oil and gas fields, power plants, and small refineries. The smallest blow to these infrastructures will make Israel face a serious challenge. If the Zionists make the smallest mistake, these places will immediately be targeted by missiles and drones.

Jam-e-Jam: diplomatic commander in the battleground

In an analysis, Jam-e-Jam discussed the visit of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Beirut and said: Araghchi traveled to Beirut, but Lebanon these days has been hit by the brutal air attacks of the Zionist regime. It has become the epicenter of threat to the region. Even before Araghchi arrived in Beirut, the Zionists had bombarded the area around the airport. According to Araghchi, we have seen a lot of these scenes during the imposed war (Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s), and we are used to it. By breaking the resistance of the people of Lebanon and at the top of them Hezbollah, the Zionists are trying to impose their favored order on the West Asia region and start their domination process from the shores of the Mediterranean. Araghchi's important trip to Beirut in the middle of the crisis in Lebanon shows that, contrary to the illusions of the Zionists, the situation is completely under the control of the Resistance forces and it is the Axis of Resistance that determines the future of Lebanon and the region. Certainly, Iran is also on this path, and as always will be alongside Lebanon and other nations.



Arman-e-Emrooz: Iran's democratic plan for Israel-Palestine issue

In a commentary, Arman-e-Emrooz dealt with Iran's proposed plan on the issue of Palestine and Israel and said: The proposed plan of our country is not based on the plan of two states, but based on a referendum that was propounded by the Leader of the Revolution years ago during the Non-Alignment Movement summit. The bitter reality is that the failure to explain the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of Israel has instilled in the minds of the Jews living in the occupied territories that the destruction of Israel means the destruction of its Jewish inhabitants. This thought has an inhumane nature and conflicts with the humanistic policy of the Islamic Republic system. Consulting with other countries, bringing the Israeli regime to international courts, and showing its racist nature is a step that can be a glimmer of hope for a referendum in line with forming a single democratic government in the occupied territories. Our diplomatic system has failed to properly introduce and promote this democratic plan. Based on this, it is necessary to pay attention to the implementation of this plan in the medium and long term, in addition to strengthening the Axis of Resistance in dealing with Israel's military threats.

Etemad: Diplomacy after deterrence

In an interview with political expert Alireza Majidi, Etemad discussed the strategic policy of the sitting government regarding the current situation. He said: According to Araghchi there are initiatives for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, and we hope they will produce results. These statements were pronounced to journalists immediately after he arrived in Syria. Iran uses both military strategy, like Operation True Promise II, and diplomacy to put an end to the sufferings of the people of Gaza and Lebanon. Iran is trying to expand its desired deterrence at the regional level by using the True Promise II. In addition, Iran is also seeking to end the conflicts that have caused many problems for the people of the region by using diplomacy. This is because Pezeshkian went to Qatar and met the leaders of Hamas and the rulers of Qatar; also, Araghchi, the foreign minister, went to Lebanon and Syria to make the necessary arrangements to confront the Zionists.