TEHRAN – Iran's UN envoy to Geneva, Ali Bahreini, denounced unilateral sanctions as violations of international law and attacks on national sovereignty.

Speaking at a Geneva conference on "Sanctions, Trade, and Human Rights," Bahreini stated that sanctions framed as promoting democracy or human rights are a pretext for interference in the internal affairs of other nations.



The November 21st conference included high-level officials from 18 countries, regional organizations, humanitarian agencies, legal experts, and researchers.

Bahreini cited the targeting of Iran Air and Iranian shipping lines as examples of Western nations prioritizing unilateral actions over the UN framework.

He highlighted the devastating humanitarian consequences of sanctions, citing increased mortality rates, restricted access to medicine, and reduced life expectancy, referencing World Health Organization research linking sanctions to higher rates of child mortality and malnutrition.

He added that such actions weaponize economic power to exert political pressure, undermining the principles of sovereignty, non-intervention, and peaceful resolution.

It's important to note that the impact of these sanctions on Iran has been significant, affecting not only the country's economy but also its ability to respond to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.