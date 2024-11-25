Iran, Belarus discuss closer cooperation in mining sector

TEHRAN - Deputy Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Mohammad Reza Bahraman has stated that Iran and Belarus have significant potential for collaboration in supplying mining machinery.

Speaking during a meeting with Dimitry Kaltsov, Belarus' ambassador to Iran, on the sidelines of the 18th International Exhibition for Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery and Related Industries and Equipment (Iran CONMINE) in Tehran on Sunday, Bahraman emphasized that despite sanctions, the private sector is actively exploring all possible avenues to meet the country’s needs.

Bahraman, also the chairman of Iran’s House of Mines, welcomed deeper cooperation with Belarus, noting the nation’s role as a key supplier of mining machinery to Iran. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to foster mining collaborations with other nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, despite sanctions-related challenges.

Extending an invitation to Kaltsov to visit Iran’s mines, Bahraman said that this visit would provide a firsthand understanding of Iranian mining capabilities. Kaltsov expressed enthusiasm, noting, “During my seven years in Iran, I haven’t had such an experience, and I am eager to explore Iran’s mining potential.”

The Belarusian ambassador invited the Iran Chamber of Commerce and the House of Mines to participate in the upcoming Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission meeting scheduled for December 14. Kaltsov underlined Belarus’ expertise in mining machinery production and its readiness to expand bilateral cooperation in the mining sector.

Bahraman concluded by stating, “We aim to ensure the presence of mining industry operators at the joint commission meeting. Such participation could significantly enhance private sector collaboration between the two nations.”

EF/