Iranian delegate to attend Digital Tajikistan intl. Plus Forum

TEHRAN – A delegation of knowledge-based firms will participate in the first conference of innovation and digital technologies of Tajikistan, known as Digital Tajikistan intl. Plus Forum, which is scheduled to be held on November 25 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The event will serve as a platform for the knowledge-based companies to present their capabilities and achievements in the international arena, ISNA reported.

It will host competitive participants from many countries to enter Tajikistan’s economic and management infrastructure in the field of digital economy.

The Forum will be an opportunity for the knowledge-based companies of the country to showcase their latest achievements in the field of information technology and an opportunity to become familiar with corresponding public and private companies.

Holding meetings with leading experts in the financial technology (fintech) industry, gaining access to the most advanced knowledge and technologies as well as providing an opportunity to learn the latest trends, create strong business relationships, and discover the latest technological developments in the fintech industry and innovations that are changing are among the main features of this technological event.

Delegates representing top management and experts from fintech companies and startups, Information Technology (IT) parks, the world’s leading experts of the banking and payment industry, managers of retail networks, e-commerce, wholesale companies, shopping malls, research agencies, and consulting companies are going to attend the events.

Impressed by Iranian knowledge-based products

In May, a delegation of businessmen and producers from Tajikistan paid a visit to Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), expressing that they were highly impressed by Iranian knowledge-based products.

The delegation attended the Iran Expo 2024 exhibition, which kicked off in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The products are of high quality and are compatible with Tajikistan’s agricultural conditions.

More than 70 percent of the working population of Tajikistan works in the agricultural sector, but the worn-out tools and lack of modern planting and harvesting equipment have greatly hindered agricultural production in the country.

Tajikistan is a very promising market for Iranian agricultural tools and machinery.

The delegation looks to expand cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan to get more familiar with Iran’s achievements and introduce Iran-made products and industrial capabilities.

Boosting links in knowledge-based sector

On January 9, the former Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, said a range of good opportunities are available for fostering science and technology-based cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, particularly founding joint consortia for knowledge-based products and services.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Rustam Emomali, the chairman of the Tajikistan National Assembly and mayor of Dushanbe.

The scientific and research centers of the two countries provide the grounds for the development of collaboration, IRNA quoted Dehqani-Firouzabadi as saying.

“We are ready to expand the cooperation in the form of a comprehensive program, relying on young, educated, and expert human resources,” he added.

